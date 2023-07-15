Conning Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,634 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $514.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $523.78.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

