Conning Inc. Lowers Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in CSX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CSX by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,645 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CSX by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $691,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,609,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,494,000 after purchasing an additional 408,674 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.96.

CSX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.63 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

