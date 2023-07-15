Conning Inc. Invests $208,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,013,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. StonePine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 692.9% during the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,405,000 after buying an additional 1,474,467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after buying an additional 1,384,353 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,840,000 after purchasing an additional 984,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $88.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.62. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $90.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.