ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Short Interest Down 81.3% in June

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. 22,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,706. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $24.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.3281 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

