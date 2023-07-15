Conflux (CFX) Trading Up 2.3% Over Last Week

Conflux (CFX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000631 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $586.75 million and approximately $59.91 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,293.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.25 or 0.00311124 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.42 or 0.00826625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013190 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.38 or 0.00539330 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00063493 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00118912 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,070,649,701 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,070,511,846.795098 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.19213065 USD and is down -7.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $68,573,386.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

