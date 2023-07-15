Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Conagra Brands updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-2.75 EPS.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.54. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $41.30.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 92.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $163,004,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,463,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 21.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,552,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2,099.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,176,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.