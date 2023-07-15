Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-2.75 EPS.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CAG stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.76. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.54.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 92.96%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 136.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 154.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

