Comparing Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) and Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFF)

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) and Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Calavo Growers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Bunzl shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Calavo Growers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Calavo Growers and Bunzl’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calavo Growers $1.06 billion 0.52 -$6.25 million ($0.52) -59.48 Bunzl N/A N/A N/A $0.62 58.34

Analyst Ratings

Bunzl has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Calavo Growers. Calavo Growers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bunzl, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Calavo Growers and Bunzl, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calavo Growers 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bunzl 0 0 0 0 N/A

Calavo Growers presently has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.01%. Given Calavo Growers’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Calavo Growers is more favorable than Bunzl.

Dividends

Calavo Growers pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Bunzl pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Calavo Growers pays out -76.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bunzl pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Calavo Growers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Calavo Growers and Bunzl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calavo Growers -0.86% 0.83% 0.45% Bunzl N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Calavo Growers beats Bunzl on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calavo Growers

(Get Free Report)

Calavo Growers, Inc. markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The Prepared segment is involved in the distribution of prepared avocado products, salsa, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, fresh prepared entrees salads, wraps, sandwiches, parfaits, and fresh snacking products, as well as ready-to-heat entrees, other hot bars and various deli items, meals kit components, and salad kits. The company offers its products under the Calavo brands and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select, Taste of Paradise, The First Name in Avocados, Tico, Mfresh, Maui Fresh International, Triggered Avocados, ProRipeVIP, RIPE NOW!, Renaissance Food Group, Garden Highway Fresh Cut, Garden Highway, and Garden Highway Chef Essentials trademarks. Calavo Growers, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

About Bunzl

(Get Free Report)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores. It also provides food packaging, disposable tableware, guest amenities, catering equipment, agricultural supplies, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, contract caterers, food processors, commercial growers, and the leisure sector; and gloves, boots, hard hats, ear and eye protection, and other workwear, as well as cleaning and hygiene supplies, and asset protection products to industrial and construction, and ecommerce sectors. In addition, the company offers chemicals and hygiene paper to cleaning and facilities management companies, and industrial and public sector customers; gloves, masks, swabs, gowns, bandages, and other healthcare related equipment; and healthcare devices to hospitals, care homes, and other facilities serving the healthcare sector. Further, it provides packaging and other store supplies to retail chains, boutiques, department stores, home improvement chains, office supply companies, and related e-commerce sales channels. The company was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.