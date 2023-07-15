Coin98 Reaches Market Cap of $81.87 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 15th. In the last week, Coin98 has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000508 BTC on exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $81.87 million and approximately $8.50 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002789 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006830 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00011549 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,388,879 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

