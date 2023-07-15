Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) Short Interest Update

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,600 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the June 15th total of 905,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeptis Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,385,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Coeptis Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COEP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,395. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Coeptis Therapeutics

COEP has been the subject of several research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

