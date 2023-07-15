Citigroup Lowers JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $160.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $149.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $437.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,310,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,801,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,769,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,270,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,429 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $3,894,646,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

