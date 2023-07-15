Citigroup Cuts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $170.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CVX. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.63.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $153.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $290.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $136.43 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Chevron by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,844,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,421,958,000 after purchasing an additional 948,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

