Citigroup Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $278.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $215.00 to $278.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tesla from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.16.

Tesla Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $281.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.23. The company has a market capitalization of $891.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,166,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,232 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

