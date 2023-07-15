Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the June 15th total of 104,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 337,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cingulate

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CING. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Cingulate during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cingulate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cingulate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cingulate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cingulate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cingulate Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CING opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. Cingulate has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

About Cingulate

Cingulate ( NASDAQ:CING Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08).

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

