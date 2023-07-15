Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) were up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50. Approximately 705 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

Chorus Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76.

About Chorus

(Get Free Report)

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.