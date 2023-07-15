Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) were up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50. Approximately 705 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.
Chorus Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76.
About Chorus
Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chorus
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.