China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Declares $0.03 Dividend

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0331 per share on Monday, September 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.
China Vanke Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CHVKY opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. China Vanke has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $0.96.
China Vanke Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Vanke
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.