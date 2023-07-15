China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,612 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $354.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.77. The company has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a PE ratio of 96.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $355.38.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.80.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

