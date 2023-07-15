China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $995,000 Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ChargePoint by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 46.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 152.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

ChargePoint stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHPT. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $73,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,446,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $73,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,446,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $487,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 897,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,551,288.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 784,911 shares of company stock worth $6,853,957 in the last ninety days. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

