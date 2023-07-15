China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $541,000 Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 92.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Capri were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Capri by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after buying an additional 119,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,973,000 after purchasing an additional 177,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Capri by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,839,000 after purchasing an additional 74,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Capri by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,435,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,267,000 after purchasing an additional 312,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $79,231,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Capri from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capri from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.26. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $69.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

