China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.42 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises approximately 1.5% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $380.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $367.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.89. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.50 and a fifty-two week high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.62.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

