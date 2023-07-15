China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2,497.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 1.2% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $25,292,284. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,084.68.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,055.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,066.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,783.29. The firm has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,277.00 and a 1-year high of $2,147.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

