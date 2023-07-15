China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1,067.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 1,488.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $366.88 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $371.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 90.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.85.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

