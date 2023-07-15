China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 76.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALNY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $197.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.03. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The company had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $190,114.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,870.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $287,214.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,456.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $190,114.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,870.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,299 shares of company stock worth $2,782,442 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Further Reading

