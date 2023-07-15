China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,624 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HALO. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $38.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.20 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 184.32% and a net margin of 25.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

