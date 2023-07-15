China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,434 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.11. The stock has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

