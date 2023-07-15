China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in ASML by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $754.02 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $771.98. The company has a market capitalization of $297.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $707.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $661.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

