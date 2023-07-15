China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 78.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,105,000 after purchasing an additional 443,609 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $160.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $359.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

