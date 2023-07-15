China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 928 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,714 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.9% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $352.74 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $271.61 and a 12-month high of $354.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $341.44 and its 200-day moving average is $319.31. The company has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total transaction of $1,124,728.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,945,160.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total value of $1,124,728.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,945,160.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,122,203. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

