China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the June 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
China Life Insurance Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of CILJF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.63. 1,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,983. China Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74.
China Life Insurance Company Profile
