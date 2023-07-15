China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the June 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

China Life Insurance Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CILJF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.63. 1,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,983. China Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

China Life Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/female/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.