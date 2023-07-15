China Education Resources (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.00. China Education Resources shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

China Education Resources Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

China Education Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides systems and contents for online/offline learning, training courses, and social media.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Education Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Education Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.