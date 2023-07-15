Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Short Interest Down 56.1% in June

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the June 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Chimerix in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael T. Andriole purchased 51,700 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $58,938.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,015 shares in the company, valued at $406,997.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 78,450 shares of company stock valued at $88,893 in the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chimerix Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chimerix by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 65,250 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 12.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 216,558 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Chimerix by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,276,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Chimerix by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 233,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 92,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

CMRX opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.41 million, a P/E ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. Chimerix had a return on equity of 87.89% and a net margin of 514.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimerix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.