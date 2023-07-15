Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Short Interest Down 53.3% in June

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,956. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $24.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.53.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.2031 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

