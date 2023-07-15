Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6,981.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 191,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after acquiring an additional 188,507 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 19,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $125.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.56. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.91.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

