Channel Wealth LLC Invests $209,000 in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 26,196 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $689,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.89. The company has a market cap of $237.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $64.82.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

