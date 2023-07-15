Channel Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Channel Wealth LLC owned about 0.17% of Community West Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 308,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 19,262 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Community West Bancshares by 44.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Community West Bancshares news, Director William R. Peeples acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $88,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 817,526 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,487.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,528 shares of company stock valued at $126,581. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CWBC opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. Community West Bancshares has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Community West Bancshares will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

