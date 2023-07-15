Chain (XCN) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

Chain (XCN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain has a market capitalization of $28.36 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chain has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chain

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,151,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,290,621,750 tokens. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

