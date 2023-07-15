CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Down 60.0% in June

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CF Bankshares Stock Up 0.6 %

CFBK opened at $16.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.44. CF Bankshares has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $86.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.56.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 22.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Bankshares will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 33,015 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 83,333 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CF Bankshares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CF Bankshares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,569 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

