Centurion Price Hits $0.50 on Top Exchanges (CNT)

Centurion (CNT) traded down 79.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Centurion coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centurion has traded down 84.4% against the dollar. Centurion has a total market capitalization of $38.56 million and $45.34 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. The official message board for Centurion is medium.com/@centurioncoin. Centurion’s official website is centurionlab.info.

Buying and Selling Centurion

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 77,663,825.857077 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 2.53563472 USD and is up 150.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $95.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

