Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Short Interest Up 198.7% in June

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,800 shares, an increase of 198.7% from the June 15th total of 78,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CVCY remained flat at $16.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,444. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $188.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Insider Transactions at Central Valley Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Daniel N. Cunningham bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 107,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,704.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel N. Cunningham acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,704.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James J. Kim acquired 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $60,814.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,355.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,058 shares of company stock worth $128,575. Company insiders own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 582.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 711.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

