Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

CVE stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.66.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,992,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $855,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,530,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,320,000 after purchasing an additional 869,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,325,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,411,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,607,000 after purchasing an additional 173,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

