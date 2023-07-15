Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the June 15th total of 13,090,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Cenntro Electric Group Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Cenntro Electric Group stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44. Cenntro Electric Group has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenntro Electric Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Cenntro Electric Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenntro Electric Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cenntro Electric Group during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenntro Electric Group Company Profile

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021.

