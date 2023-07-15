CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.0546

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0546 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $44.03 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00020766 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014414 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,287.95 or 0.99992367 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05673304 USD and is up 6.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $7,900,055.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

