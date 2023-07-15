CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stake Raised by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in CDW by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,453,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 111,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,987,000 after acquiring an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW opened at $186.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.43.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

