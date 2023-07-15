Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRMV) Trading Up 16.9%

Shares of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRMV – Get Free Report) traded up 16.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $0.90. 72,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 54,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.
Castor Maritime Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.90.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Castor Maritime
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.