Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $19,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.70.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $243.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.90 and a 1 year high of $249.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.22.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 12.75%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Articles

