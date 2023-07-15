Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 76.1% from the June 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 36.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

About Carver Bancorp

NASDAQ CARV traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.64. 22,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,390. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

(Get Free Report)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.