Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE) Short Interest Update

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 938.5% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartesian Growth Co. II

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 327.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 36,705 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Price Performance

NASDAQ RENE remained flat at $10.69 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

