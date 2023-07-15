Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives $16.09 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.09.

Several research firms recently commented on CCL. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,504,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,642,000 after acquiring an additional 469,764 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,323,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after acquiring an additional 43,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after buying an additional 4,858,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $17.23 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.64) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.