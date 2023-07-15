CareTech (LON:CTH) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $750.00

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 750 ($9.65) and traded as low as GBX 748 ($9.62). CareTech shares last traded at GBX 750 ($9.65), with a volume of 424,247 shares traded.
CareTech Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £850.02 million and a PE ratio of 10,714.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 750 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 750.
CareTech Company Profile
CareTech Holdings PLC provides care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, Foster Care, and Digital Technology. The Adult Services segment offers care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, mental health and autistic spectrum disorders, physical impairment, and brain injury.
