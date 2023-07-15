Cardano Market Cap Reaches $11.46 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $11.46 billion and $614.57 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001080 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,931.41 or 0.06362320 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00047850 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00031997 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00019170 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013903 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000167 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004861 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003067 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,983,607,756 coins and its circulating supply is 34,976,498,544 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
